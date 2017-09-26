Showers offer thirsty Wichita some relief

It’s been so dry this month in Wichita that Monday’s showers were nearly five times the city’s rainfall total for the month.
Officially, 1.73 inches of rain were logged by the National Weather Service’s recording station next to Eisenhower National Airport. Before Monday, just .36 of an inch had fallen in September.
Another .23 had fallen as of late Tuesday afternoon, according to the weather service. Light, sporadic sprinkles continued through the evening and may persist into Wednesday, weather officials say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
