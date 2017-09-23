Wichita weather: A warm and windy Sunday before rain, cooler weather arrive

One more toasty day awaits Wichita before a cold front reminds us that autumn has arrived.
Highs should reach the upper 80s on Sunday, with a few clouds in the sky and gusty south winds. Steady breezes will be in the teens, with gusts approaching 25 miles an hour.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms arrive after midnight, wthi even better chances during the day Monday, forecasters say. Highs Monday will be in the low 80s. Storms are likely Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Temperatures will top out in the low 70s on Tuesday, forecasters say. Highs will remain in the 70s the rest of the week.
Stan Finger
