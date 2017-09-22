Wichita weather: A warm and windy weekend

The weekend will be warm and windy for the Wichita area, forecasters say.
Highs will push into the 90s on Saturday, with gusty south winds and partly cloudy skies. Winds will be in the teens, forecasters say, with gusts topping 25 miles an hour.
Sunday will see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms on a mostly sunny day, with highs in the upper 80s. South winds will again be robust, with gusts approaching 30 miles an hour.
Monday and Tuesday will offer good chances for rain in the metropolitan area, forecasters say, with much cooler temperatures.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
