More temperature records fall across Kansas

More temperature records fell Friday as the first day of fall felt very much like summer across Kansas.
Hill City hit triple digits on Friday, topping the record for Sept. 22 of 99 set in 1945, less than three weeks after World War II ended.
Dodge City reached 97 degrees, toppling the previous mark of 96 set back in 1910, the same year Halley’s Comet was visible to the naked eye and American writer Mark Twain died.
The official high in Russell, KS today was 98 degrees which broke the previous record of 94 set on Sept 22nd of last year. #kswx— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) September 23, 2017
Russell, meanwhile, climbed to 98 on Friday. That shattered the old mark of 94 set just last year.
Wichita’s high of 94 fell three degrees short of the record set in 1988.
