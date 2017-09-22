Finger on the Weather

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Finger on the Weather

More temperature records fall across Kansas

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

September 22, 2017 09:29 PM

UPDATED September 22, 2017 09:34 PM

More temperature records fell Friday as the first day of fall felt very much like summer across Kansas.

Hill City hit triple digits on Friday, topping the record for Sept. 22 of 99 set in 1945, less than three weeks after World War II ended.

Dodge City reached 97 degrees, toppling the previous mark of 96 set back in 1910, the same year Halley’s Comet was visible to the naked eye and American writer Mark Twain died.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Russell, meanwhile, climbed to 98 on Friday. That shattered the old mark of 94 set just last year.

Wichita’s high of 94 fell three degrees short of the record set in 1988.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bill Snyder: "We have never spent Christmas anywhere other than a hotel"

    Bill Snyder: "We have never spent Christmas anywhere other than a hotel"

Bill Snyder: "We have never spent Christmas anywhere other than a hotel"

Bill Snyder: 0:56

Bill Snyder: "We have never spent Christmas anywhere other than a hotel"
Bill Snyder wants balanced offense vs. UCLA in Cactus Bowl 0:39

Bill Snyder wants balanced offense vs. UCLA in Cactus Bowl
UCLA interim coach Jedd Fisch says Bill Snyder is on Mount Rushmore of college football coaches 1:34

UCLA interim coach Jedd Fisch says Bill Snyder is on Mount Rushmore of college football coaches

View More Video