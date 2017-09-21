Wichita weather: Not done with 90s yet

A few more 90s are in store for Wichita before cooler weather finally arrives, forecasters say.
Friday will be sunny and warm, with temperatures creeping into the low 90s in the Wichita area. South winds will be in the teens, with gusts pushing past 25 miles an hour at times.
Saturday will be quite warm, too, with a few clouds and highs again in the low 90s. Sunday should be a bit cooler, with partly cloudy skies and highs in te upper 80s.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected late Sunday night through early Tuesday, forecasters say, as a front arrives and brings widespread rains and more seasonable temperatures.
