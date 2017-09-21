Finger on the Weather

One of the hottest days Wichita’s ever seen this late in the year

By Stan Finger

September 21, 2017 6:44 PM

Late September continued to sizzle across the Sunflower State on Thursday.

In fact, only three days have been warmer this late in the calendar year in Wichita history, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s kind of a big deal,” said Andy Kleinsasser, a meteorologist with the Wichita branch of the weather service.

The high of 98 matched a reading from two centuries ago: Sept. 27, 1898.

The only hotter days this late in the year for Wichita are the 103 on Sept. 28, 1953, and the 99s on Sept. 21, 1980, and Sept. 21, 1956.

There were higher temperatures than Wichita’s around Kansas on Thursday: Dodge City, Hill City, Hays and Russell all reached 101. That 101 for Dodge City broke the record of 100 set in 2005.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

