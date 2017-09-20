Finger on the Weather

Wichita weather: Unusually warm into the weekend

By Stan Finger

September 20, 2017 10:28 PM

Wichita’s unseasonably warm temperatures will continue for another few days, forecasters say.

Highs on Thursday are expected to reach the mid-90s under mostly sunny skies, with brisk south winds gusting to more than 30 miles an hour at times. Steady breezes will be in the teens.

Overnight lows in the 70s are more common in the heart of summer rather than late September in the Sunflower State, but they will persist into the weekend.

Highs should again hit the 90s Friday and Saturday, forecasters say, with dry weather and plenty of sunshine. Expect the south winds to remain gusty, too.

For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

