Late September heat wave brings 100s to Kansas

It felt more like summer than September on Tuesday across Kansas.
Russell, in fact, reached 100 — tying its record for the date set in 1980. Dodge City and Hill City also hit 100 on Tuesday, though that fell short of the records for Sept. 19. Dodge City reached 102 and Hill City 101 in 1980.
Tuesday’s high in Wichita reached 97, one of several upper 90s logged around the state. Wichita’s record high for Sept. 19 is 101, set in 1954.
Great Bend climbed to 99 and Garden City to 98 on Tuesday, just missing triple digits. It was windy across Kansas, too, with Wichita recording 45 miles an hour and Hutchinson and Salina reporting 43.
The unseasonably warm weather will persist through the rest of the week, forecasters say.
