Wichita weather: Another summery September day

It’ll be another warm day across the Wichita area on Wednesday, though not as warm as the day before.
Highs are expected to touch 90 in Wichita, with sunny skies and shifting winds. Breezes could reach the upper teens at times as winds shift from south in the morning to north.
The next few days will be hot, too, forecasters say, with highs projected to reach the 90s into the weekend. Conditions will be breezy, with southerly winds gusting to more than 20 miles an hour at times.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments