Wichita weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the Wichita metropolitan area on Sunday.
Behind the cool front, highs will top out in the upper 70s on a mostly cloudy day, forecasters say. Winds will be out of the north and northeast, occasionally reaching double digits.
Chances for rain will continue into early Monday morning, before skies begin to clear in the afternoon. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 80s on Monday, forecasters say.
Tuesday will be sunny and breezy, with highs reaching the mid-90s.
