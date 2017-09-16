Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Morning showers an opening act for Wichita area

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

September 16, 2017 1:48 PM

Those morning showers are just an appetizer for the main course later today, forecasters say.

The widely scattered and intermittent rain added up to .08 of an inch at Eisenhower National Airport, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered storms, some of them severe, are anticipated late this afternoon on into the early morning hours of Sunday, meteorologist Vanessa Pearce said.

The strongest storms will feature winds of up to 65 miles an hour and hail as large as ping pong balls, according to a hazardous weather outlook issued by the weather service. Those storms are most likely along and west of the Kansas Turnpike and mainly southeast of a line from Salina to Great Bend.

Storm chances return late on Sunday and into Monday.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

