Wichita weather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend

A strong cold front moving into the area could bring scattered thunderstorms to the Wichita area on Saturday afternoon and evening, forecasters say.
Some of the storms could be severe, delivering hail the size of quarters and winds of 60 miles an hour. Highs are expected to creep into the 90s, with storms most likely late in the afternoon and into the evening.
A few more storms are possible on Sunday, forecasters say, but temperatures will be notably cooler. Highs will only be in the low 80s.
Rain chances will linger into Monday, when highs again approach 90.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
