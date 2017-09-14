Wichita weather: A warm and windy day

The 90s aren’t done with Wichita just yet.
Friday’s high should reach that threshold under mostly sunny skies, forecasters say. It’ll be breezy, too, with south winds in the teens and gusting to more than 30 miles an hour at times.
A frontal system will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, forecasters say, with highs in the low 90s Saturday and the mid-80s on Sunday. South winds will remain gusty.
Sunshine is expected to return on Monday, along with temperatures in the low 90s.
