Finger on the Weather

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Finger on the Weather

Wichita weather: A warm and windy day

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

September 14, 2017 10:00 PM

The 90s aren’t done with Wichita just yet.

Friday’s high should reach that threshold under mostly sunny skies, forecasters say. It’ll be breezy, too, with south winds in the teens and gusting to more than 30 miles an hour at times.

A frontal system will bring a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms over the weekend, forecasters say, with highs in the low 90s Saturday and the mid-80s on Sunday. South winds will remain gusty.

Sunshine is expected to return on Monday, along with temperatures in the low 90s.

For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Family, patients and friends mourn slain doctor

Family, patients and friends mourn slain doctor 1:32

Family, patients and friends mourn slain doctor
Hurricane Harvey cats and dogs land in Wichita  0:40

Hurricane Harvey cats and dogs land in Wichita 
Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit 1:08

Watch flight test pilots push their Cessna planes to the limit

View More Video