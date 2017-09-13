Wichita weather: Summer sizzle in September

Summer-like heat is making September sweat in the Wichita area.
Highs will be in the mid-90s for the next few days, forecasters say, with plenty of sunshine and gusty south winds. Those gusts are expected to top 20 miles an hour on Thursday and 30 miles an hour on Friday.
Saturday will offer more 90s before a front moves in and brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms, along with cooler temperatures behind the front, forecasters say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
