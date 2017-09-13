Finger on the Weather

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Finger on the Weather

Wichita weather: Summer sizzle in September

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

September 13, 2017 10:32 PM

Summer-like heat is making September sweat in the Wichita area.

Highs will be in the mid-90s for the next few days, forecasters say, with plenty of sunshine and gusty south winds. Those gusts are expected to top 20 miles an hour on Thursday and 30 miles an hour on Friday.

Saturday will offer more 90s before a front moves in and brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms, along with cooler temperatures behind the front, forecasters say.

For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Opti-Life Health and Fitness Center to open in January

Opti-Life Health and Fitness Center to open in January 1:12

Opti-Life Health and Fitness Center to open in January
Police talk about fatal stabbing in east Wichita 0:47

Police talk about fatal stabbing in east Wichita
Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest 0:50

Neighbor takes video of Stephen Bodine’s arrest

View More Video