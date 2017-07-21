Wichita weather: One more day of 100s before cooler weather arrives

Wichita and the rest of Kansas can look forward to one more sizzling day before cooler temperatures finally arrive.
Highs will again top 100 across much of the state on Saturday, forecasters say.
Wichita could see temperatures of about 103, with a heat index topping 105. South winds on a sunny day will again be in the teens, with gusts into the 20s.
A front will push through the state Saturday night and early Sunday, dropping temperatures 10 to 15 degrees. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid-90s for Wichita, forecasters say, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning and again in the afternoon.
Temperatures will top out in the low 90s Monday and Tuesday in Wichita, forecasters say, with chances for rain both days.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
