Wichita weather: The Sunflower State simmers

The heat refuses to budge just yet for Wichita and much of Kansas.
Still more 100s are expected on Friday around the Sunflower State, forecasters say. In addition, the heat index could climb to 109 during the afternoon and early evening hours both Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
“A prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur” through Saturday, according to a statement issued by the weather service. “The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create a dangerous situation where heat illnesses are likely.”
Wichita saw its hottest day of 2017 on Thursday, when the high reached 103. Several other cities topped the century mark, including Hill City and Manhattan at 105, Hays at 104, Medicine Lodge and Concordia at 103, Dodge City at 102, Hugoton at 101 and Liberal, Lawrence and Emporia at 100.
“It’s becoming a broken record,” the Dodge City branch of the weather service acknowledged on its Facebook page Thursday night.
South winds will be in the teens both Friday and Saturday in Wichita, forecasters say, with gusts pushing into the 20s.
A cool front will push through the state late Saturday night and early Sunday, forecasters say. The front will drop highs to the low and mid-90s, bringing chances for showers and thunderstorms Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
