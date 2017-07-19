Finger on the Weather

July 19, 2017 10:07 PM

Wichita weather: The 100s continue

By Stan Finger

That 101 from Wednesday in Wichita was just an opening act for an extended heat wave that is expected to broil the eastern half of Kansas over the next several days, forecasters say.

Thursday could be hotter still in Wichita, and more 100s are expected through Saturday.

Dodge City hit 101 and Medicine Lodge 102 on Wednesday, and forecasters say they can expect more 100s this week as well. Concordia logged 100 and Manhattan 103.

Hill City, commonly a Kansas hot spot in the summer, reached 106 on Wednesday.

Wichita has had four 100s so far this year, National Weather Service records show, and that number could nearly double by the time cooler air arrives on Sunday.

The heat index is expected to reach 105 each afternoon through Saturday, forecasters say. South winds will be in the teens each day, with gusts reaching into the 20s.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect through Saturday evening for more than 50 counties in the eastern half of Kansas, including the Wichita metropolitan area.

