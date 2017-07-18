Here come the 100s

Summer is cranking up the sizzle across Kansas again.
Wichita, for example, could see 100s for the rest of this week.
“It’s going to be pretty hot the next few days,” said Andy Kleinsasser, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wichita.
100. 101. 102. 100.
Those are the forecast highs for Wichita through Saturday.
There is a bit of “a saving grace,” Kleinsasser said, in that the dew points are lower, which will reduce humidity and keep the heat indices from soaring much above the actual temperature.
The heat index could reach 110 in northeast Kansas — including Kansas City — as well as parts of Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri.
South winds in the teens will help stir the air and make conditions a bit more bearable in the Wichita area, Kleinsasser said.
But it still won’t be a picnic. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for more than 20 counties in central and southeast Kansas, including the Wichita metropolitan area.
Authorities are advising residents to stay well hydrated and take frequent breaks if they have to be out in the heat.
A “cooler front” should drop temperatures to the low 90s by Sunday and offer a few days of relief, Kleinsasser said. There may even be a shower or two during that period.
Wichita has already logged three 100s this month. The city averages 10 to 12 in a given year, Kleinsasser said.
