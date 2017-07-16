Wichita weather: A seasonal Sunday before the heat cranks up again

Sunday should be sunny and seasonably warm in the Wichita area before another round of hotter temperatures sets in, forecasters say.
Highs should reach the low 90s on a muggy Sunday, with light and variable winds.
Monday and Tuesday will offer more sunshine and highs in the mid-90s, forecasters say, before temperatures climb near the century mark later in the week.
No rain is in the forecast for the next several days, forecasters say.
