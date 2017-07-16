Finger on the Weather

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Finger on the Weather

July 16, 2017 5:00 AM

Wichita weather: A seasonal Sunday before the heat cranks up again

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Sunday should be sunny and seasonably warm in the Wichita area before another round of hotter temperatures sets in, forecasters say.

Highs should reach the low 90s on a muggy Sunday, with light and variable winds.

Monday and Tuesday will offer more sunshine and highs in the mid-90s, forecasters say, before temperatures climb near the century mark later in the week.

No rain is in the forecast for the next several days, forecasters say.

For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Young artists get a lesson in street art and spray paint

Young artists get a lesson in street art and spray paint 1:16

Young artists get a lesson in street art and spray paint
One dead in Saturday afternoon shooting near downtown 0:41

One dead in Saturday afternoon shooting near downtown
Twelve-year-old Adam Koss on journey to visit all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums 2:22

Twelve-year-old Adam Koss on journey to visit all 30 Major League Baseball stadiums

View More Video