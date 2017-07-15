Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

July 15, 2017 4:53 AM

Wichita weather: Sunny, humid, not as hot

By Stan Finger

Wichita can look forward to a sunny weekend with cooler temperatures than what sizzled the region earlier this week.

Highs on both days will be in the low 90s, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will be light out of the east and northeast both days. Sunday could feel pretty humid, AccuWeather warns.

Temperatures will warm up to the mid-90s early next week, with plenty of sunshine. South winds could push into the teens during that period.

