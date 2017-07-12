Finger on the Weather

July 12, 2017 10:15 PM

Wichita weather: Dancing around the century mark again

By Stan Finger

Wichita will flirt with 100 degrees yet again on Thursday, forecasters say.

If the thermometer reaches triple digits, that will be the third day in the row for Wichita. There may be a few clouds in the sky, along with west-southwest winds in the teens.

Friday should see lower temperatures arrive, with a cool front dropping highs into the upper 80s to low 90s for Wichita. There’s a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms as well. The best chance for rain will come after noon on Friday, forecasters say.

Showers are possible again on Saturday and Sunday, when highs will top out in the low 90s.

For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.

