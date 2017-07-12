Finger on the Weather

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Finger on the Weather

July 12, 2017 5:43 PM

100s hit across Kansas again on Wednesday

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita hit 100 for the second straight day on Wednesday as summer’s sizzle continued to broil Kansas.

The temperature peaked at 101 degrees in Wichita, according to the National Weather Service. Triple digits were common throughout central Kansas, with temperatures climbing as high as 107 in Waldo and 106 in Salina.

As easy as it can be to grumble during a lengthening heat wave, at least one agency tried to maintain a sense of humor.

Thursday could bring a bit of relief from the heat, with highs expected to dip below 100 in the Wichita area – but not by much. The notably cooler temperatures will arrive Friday and linger through the weekend.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's

The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's 1:54

The best things to do this weekend? These are the Keeper's
Corrections boss talks about recent disturbance at El Dorado prison 2:13

Corrections boss talks about recent disturbance at El Dorado prison
Commerce Arts District has new artist and business 1:34

Commerce Arts District has new artist and business

View More Video