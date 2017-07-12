100s hit across Kansas again on Wednesday

Wichita hit 100 for the second straight day on Wednesday as summer’s sizzle continued to broil Kansas.
The temperature peaked at 101 degrees in Wichita, according to the National Weather Service. Triple digits were common throughout central Kansas, with temperatures climbing as high as 107 in Waldo and 106 in Salina.
As easy as it can be to grumble during a lengthening heat wave, at least one agency tried to maintain a sense of humor.
A report was released last week indicating researchers thought hot weather contributed to shorter tempers. Also, the sky is blue.— Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) July 12, 2017
Thursday could bring a bit of relief from the heat, with highs expected to dip below 100 in the Wichita area – but not by much. The notably cooler temperatures will arrive Friday and linger through the weekend.
