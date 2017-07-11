Wichita weather: Another 100?

Wichita may well hit 100 for a second consecutive day Wednesday as a heat wave gathers momentum.
It’ll be sunny and windy, forecasters say, with south breezes in the teens and gusts topping 25 mph. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-70s, with Thursday’s highs reaching the upper 90s in the Wichita area.
Friday could see a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the metro area in the mid-90s, forecasters say.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments