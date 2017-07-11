Finger on the Weather

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Finger on the Weather

July 11, 2017 10:31 PM

Wichita weather: Another 100?

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita may well hit 100 for a second consecutive day Wednesday as a heat wave gathers momentum.

It’ll be sunny and windy, forecasters say, with south breezes in the teens and gusts topping 25 mph. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-70s, with Thursday’s highs reaching the upper 90s in the Wichita area.

Friday could see a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the metro area in the mid-90s, forecasters say.

For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails
August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 0:36

August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department
Burning semi-truck stops traffic on I-70 near Bonner Springs 2:36

Burning semi-truck stops traffic on I-70 near Bonner Springs

View More Video