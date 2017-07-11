100s aplenty across Kansas on Tuesday

There were numerous 100s across Kansas on Tuesday on a sizzling day in the Sunflower State.
The Wichita branch of the National Weather Service logged more than 40 locations that hit 100 on Tuesday. That list didn’t include Dodge City, Concordia, Manhattan, Hill City, Garden City or Medicine Lodge, all of which reached triple digits as well.
Not one of the temperatures reached on Tuesday set a record, though that may surprise a few people.
After all, the high in Hill City, Waldo, Salina and rural Barton County a couple of miles from Great Bend all reached 107 degrees. That’s some serious heat.
Russell climbed to 105, Lincoln 104 and downtown Wichita 103.
Expect plenty of heat around Kansas through the rest of the workweek before temperatures dip some this weekend.
