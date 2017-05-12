How much rain fell the past couple of days? Radar suggests 8 inches

As much as 8 inches of rain fell in parts of Kansas in a 48-hour span ending Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.
A mosaic of radar estimates concluded that 6 to 8 inches fell in northwest Chautauqua County, but meteorologist Jim Caruso said the weather service did not have any on-the-spot confirmation of that amount.
“It’s a sparsely populated area,” Caruso said.
Substantial rainfall totals were reported throughout the region, however, including 4.10 inches at Oswego. On Thursday alone, 3.70 inches fell just outside Maize, 3.30 inches south of Colwich and 3.19 inches near Neodesha.
“There were some pretty good rain strips in there, some localized really heavy maximums,” Caruso said.
Wichita’s official rainfall total for the two-day period was 2.36 inches, though higher totals were reported in west and northwest Wichita. The 3.31 inches of rain so far this month is 1.83 inches above average.
It’s only rained on three days so far this month in Wichita, but each delivered nearly an inch.
Flood warnings were in effect on Friday for more than a half-dozen counties in southeast Kansas, along with Kingman County.
Flooding caused city officials in Wellington to close Woods Park through the weekend.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
