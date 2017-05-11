Wichita weather: Pleasant spring days for the weekend

After getting soaked for the past couple of days, Wichita can look forward to a few days of pleasant spring weather.
Sunny skies, light winds and highs in the low 70s are expected on Friday, forecasters say. Saturday should be similar, if a bit warmer, and Mother’s Day will be sunny and warmer still.
Highs Sunday and Monday will be in the mid-80s, forecasters say. South winds will be breezy on both days, with steady winds in the teens and gusts nearing 25 mph.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
