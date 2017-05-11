Torrential rains soak Wichita area late Thursday

Thunderstorms packing torrential rains dumped more than 3 inches of rain in parts of the Wichita metropolitan area on Thursday, causing streets to flood in some areas.
More than 3 inches fell south of Colwich and west of Maize, National Weather Service meteorologist Mick McGuire said. Nearly 3 inches of rain was recorded a few miles south of that location.
North of Wichita, many locations recorded more than 1.5 inches, though south Wichita and the southern half of Sedgwick County received lower amounts. Officially, the weather service had received 0.90 of an inch.
South Wichita generally logged 0.50 to 0.75 of an inch, McGuire said.
Some street flooding was reported in Maize, according to reports on social media. A handful of roads in western portions of the county were flooded, a Sedgwick County emergency dispatch supervisor said, but no vehicle submersions were reported.
A few more showers were possible late Thursday night and early Friday, but McGuire said skies should clear after that.
Sunshine, light winds and highs in the low 70s are expected for Wichita on Friday.
“It’ll be a nice spring day,” McGuire said. “You can’t get much better than that.”
