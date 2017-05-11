Flood warning issued for Sedgwick County

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Sedgwick County until late Thursday night.
The warning lasts until 11:15 p.m. and was prompted by radar projections of heavy rain that has fallen and still more that is expected.
Weather officials say 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen already, with another 1 to 3 inches possible through the rest of the evening. Flooding can be expected in small creeks and streams, urban areas, streets, rural roads and poor drainage areas.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments