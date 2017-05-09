Wichita weather: Showers and thunderstorms; hail, damaging winds possible

The wet spring for Wichita and other parts of Kansas is set to continue as showers and thunderstorms are likely for the next couple of days.
Some of the storms Wednesday could be strong, packing large hail and damaging winds, forecasters say. Highs will be in the upper 70s, with about three-quarters of an inch of rain expected in Wichita by AccuWeather.
More than 2 inches of rain is expected in parts of northwest Kansas by Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service, while an inch or more is expected across large portions of central and western Kansas.
Rain could fall as early as late Wednesday morning in Wichita, forecasters say, though the more powerful storms aren’t expected until evening. Winds will be out of the south in the teens.
Showers could persist into the overnight hours and return Thursday afternoon, forecasters say. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-70s.
But pleasant weather will return on Friday and carry through the weekend, forecasters say. Sunshine and 70s can be expected on Friday and Saturday, with highs in the 80s on Mother’s Day on Sunday.
