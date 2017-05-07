Finger on the Weather

May 07, 2017 5:55 AM

Wichita weather: Warm and breezy

By Stan Finger

Sunday will be sunny, warm and breezy in the Wichita area.

Highs could push into the mid-80s, forecasters say, with southerly winds in the teens and gusts reaching 30 miles an hour at times. Overnight lows may even stay in the 60s before Monday offers more sunny skies and highs in the 80s.

Winds won’t be quite as robust, though, with south breezes in the low teens and gusts topping out in the 20s. Tuesday will offer a few more clouds but more highs in the 80s.

For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437

