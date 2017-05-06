Finger on the Weather

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Finger on the Weather

May 06, 2017 5:33 AM

Wichita weather: Pleasant weekend ahead

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Pleasant weather awaits Wichita residents on Saturday, forecasters say.

Highs should be in the low 80s on a sunny day, with light and variable winds staying in the single digits. Sunday should be sunny and mild as well, with highs in the low 80s.

South winds will be more robust than Saturday, forecasters say, with steady breezes in the teens at times and gusts occasionally topping 25 miles an hour.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s should persist early into next week.

For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

KU seniors draw a large crowd during Barnstorming Tour

KU seniors draw a large crowd during Barnstorming Tour 2:00

KU seniors draw a large crowd during Barnstorming Tour
Fort Wallace: A historical gem in western Kansas 1:06

Fort Wallace: A historical gem in western Kansas
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood on Kansas City and the Royals 4:22

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood on Kansas City and the Royals

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos