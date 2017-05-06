Wichita weather: Pleasant weekend ahead

Pleasant weather awaits Wichita residents on Saturday, forecasters say.
Highs should be in the low 80s on a sunny day, with light and variable winds staying in the single digits. Sunday should be sunny and mild as well, with highs in the low 80s.
South winds will be more robust than Saturday, forecasters say, with steady breezes in the teens at times and gusts occasionally topping 25 miles an hour.
Sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s should persist early into next week.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments