Wichita weather: Pleasant spring weekend

A beautiful weather weekend is lining up for the Wichita area.
Not only will it be sunny and warm, the notorious Kansas winds will behave – well, for the most part.
Highs will be in the 70s on Friday and the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday, forecasters say. Winds will be light and variable Friday and Saturday before strengthening on Sunday.
Southerly winds in the teens will top 20 mph in gusts on Sunday, forecasters say. More temperatures in the 80s are expected early next week, with more and more clouds until showers join the forecast by midweek.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
