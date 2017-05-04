Wichita weather: Dry and warmer

That bright orb rising in the sky Thursday is called the sun. Folks in Wichita and across much of the Sunflower State haven’t seen much of it recently — but they will for the next several days.
A shift in weather patterns will bring abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures to the region, forecasters say. Highs should reach the upper 60s on Thursday and the 70s through the weekend in Wichita.
North winds will be brisk on Thursday, with steady breezes in the teens and gusts to nearly 30 miles an hour at times. Those winds will ease on Friday and Saturday, making for delightful weather.
