Wichita has seen twice as much rain as usual so far in 2017

The periodic rain that soaked Wichita on Wednesday added nearly an inch to the city’s rainfall total – and, perhaps more significantly, means 2017 has seen almost exactly double the average rainfall.
Officially, 0.91 of an inch was recorded by the National Weather Service. That boosts 2017’s total to 15.35 inches, which is 7.67 inches above the average rainfall through May 3 of 7.68 inches.
Southeast Kansas once again received the highest rainfall totals from this latest round of precipitation, continuing a pattern that has seen flooding strike cities there.
A dry spell arrives on Thursday and should linger for several days, forecasters say.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments