Wichita weather: Another cool, wet day

Wichita can expect one more round of rainy, cool weather on Wednesday before warmer, dry weather settles in, forecasters say.
More than an inch of rain is expected in Wichita by late Wednesday night, when it is expected to end. Highs will be in the upper 50s, with north-northeast winds gusting to nearly 30 mph at times.
Sunny skies should arrive on Thursday, when temperatures will push into the upper 60s. Highs will surge into the 70s on Friday and stay there for the next several days, forecasters say, with plenty of sunshine.
For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments