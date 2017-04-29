Wichita weather: A soggy, chilly weekend

It’s a good weekend for a book and a fireplace or some fresh popcorn and a good movie or two.
Chilly temperatures, brisk northerly winds and temperatures more suited to early March are expected in the Wichita metropolitan area Saturday and Sunday, forecasters say. Highs will nudge into the low 50s on Saturday and may stay only in the 40s on Sunday.
Periods of rain, with gusty winds in the 30s, will make for uncomfortable conditions outdoors. Both the National Weather Service and AccuWeather are forecasting more than 2 inches of rain for Wichita by the time showers end late on Sunday.
Far southeast Kansas could see 3 inches of rain or more, while far western Kansas is bracing for heavy, wet snow. More than a foot of snow could fall in some areas of the state.
Rain could extend into Monday morning before skies finally clear. Seasonal temperatures will return by midweek.
