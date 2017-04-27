Finger on the Weather

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Finger on the Weather

April 27, 2017 10:26 PM

Tornadoes touch down in western Kansas

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Two tornadoes touched down in far western Kansas on Thursday, officials said.

The tornadoes were not part of a cycling thunderstorm, however. In fact, they were not even close to each other.

One was reported in Kearny County in southwest Kansas, about 6 miles southeast of Kendall, according to the Storm Prediction Center. A storm spotter reported “a fairly large, cone-shaped funnel” that touched the ground a few times. It was visible from 20 to 30 miles away, the spotter said.

A second tornado touched down in northwest Kansas about a half-hour later northeast of Kanorado near the Colorado state line. It was reported in Sherman County.

No damage has been reported with either tornado. The Sunflower State tornadoes were among 10 reported across the country on Thursday.

The others occurred in Georgia and Alabama, with four people reportedly injured.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Kansas student journalists worried about publishing critique of principal

Kansas student journalists worried about publishing critique of principal 4:03

Kansas student journalists worried about publishing critique of principal
Greensburg 10 years after tornado 3:04

Greensburg 10 years after tornado
Greensburg resident reflects 10 years after tornado 3:26

Greensburg resident reflects 10 years after tornado

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos