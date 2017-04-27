Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

April 27, 2017 9:26 PM

Wichita weather: 70s on Friday before a wet, chilly weekend

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

Wichita can look forward to a warm Friday before the weekend turns chilly and soggy.

There’s a slight chance of showers on Friday, forecasters say, with highs inching into the 70s on a mostly cloudy day. Winds will be out of the north and northwest in the teens, intensifying into the 20s overnight.

Saturday and Sunday will be cold and wet, forecasters say, with bands of showers bringing 2 inches of rain or more to the region on Saturday. Highs will struggle to escape the 40s on both days.

“It’ll be a good time to stay inside,” said Vanessa Pearce, a meteorologist with the Wichita branch of the National Weather Service.

Other than during some spells of heavy rain on some streets, flooding should not be an issue for the metropolitan area, Pearce said.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

