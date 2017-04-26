Wichita weather: Cloudy but dry until the weekend

While the next couple of days should be mostly dry, forecasters say, it’s shaping up to be a chilly, damp weekend in the Wichita area.
Clouds will be on the increase throughout Thursday, with rain possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the low 60s, with light winds stirring by afternoon.
Friday should be dry, forecasters say, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-60s. But rain will move in early Saturday and remain in the forecast for Sunday as well.
Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-50s, forecasters say, with gusty north winds in the 20s. Sunday may not get out of the 40s, with more chances for rain and more gusty winds out of the west and northwest.
Stan Finger
