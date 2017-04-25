Wichita weather: Cool and windy

The calendar may say late April, but the weather will feel more like early March in the Wichita area on Wednesday.
Highs will be in the mid-50s, forecasters say, with a brisk wind out of the north and northwest gusting to nearly 30 mph at times. There is a slight chance of showers through early afternoon.
Lows early Thursday could dip into the 30s, forecasters say, though highs later in the day could reach the 60s. It’ll be mostly cloudy, forecasters say, with light winds and a slight chance of afternoon showers.
A bit more sunshine is possible Friday, with highs in the upper 60s.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
