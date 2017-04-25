A tornado or two possible in southeast Kansas

Isolated tornadoes are possible in southeast Kansas on Tuesday night, weather officials say.
The Storm Prediction Center has posted an enhanced risk of severe weather for a half-dozen Kansas counties and a sizable chunk of northeastern Oklahoma.
Isolated thunderstorms that form in the “enhanced” area “could be intense with a risk of very large hail and isolated tornadoes,” according to a statement issued by the center.
Wilson, Neosho, Montgomery, Labette, Crawford and Cherokee counties are included in the enhanced-risk area, according to the National Weather Service.
A slight risk for severe weather stretches as far west as Butler County. Wichita should see light rain but does not face the threat of severe weather Tuesday night, said Vanessa Pearce, a meteorologist with the local branch of the weather service.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
