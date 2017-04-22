Wichita weather: A gorgeous Sunday

If you’re in the mood for a picnic or a walk in the park, forecasters say that Sunday should be a great day for that in the Wichita area.
Sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the upper 60s to perhaps 70 are expected. Monday should be pretty nice as well, with highs in the mid-70s and a few puffy clouds.
But Monday will be breezier, with south winds in the upper teens and gusts nearing 30 mph.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday, forecasters say, when highs will climb to the mid- to upper 70s.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
