Finger on the Weather

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Finger on the Weather

April 22, 2017 9:13 PM

Wichita weather: A gorgeous Sunday

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

If you’re in the mood for a picnic or a walk in the park, forecasters say that Sunday should be a great day for that in the Wichita area.

Sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the upper 60s to perhaps 70 are expected. Monday should be pretty nice as well, with highs in the mid-70s and a few puffy clouds.

But Monday will be breezier, with south winds in the upper teens and gusts nearing 30 mph.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday, forecasters say, when highs will climb to the mid- to upper 70s.

For more information on current conditions, go to our weather page.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Bill Snyder on the Spring Game

Bill Snyder on the Spring Game 8:20

Bill Snyder on the Spring Game
Thousands participate in March For Science at Washington Square park 1:59

Thousands participate in March For Science at Washington Square park
Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 3.0 2:26

Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 3.0

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos