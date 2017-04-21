Finger on the Weather

Finger on the Weather

Stan Finger has covered Kansas weather for 25 years. Now he's blogging about it.

Finger on the Weather

April 21, 2017 11:13 PM

Wide range of rainfall totals from late-week storms

By Stan Finger

sfinger@wichitaeagle.com

The National Weather Service in Wichita has gathered recent rainfall totals for the region, and they reflect how the southeastern corner of the state got the heartiest dousing this time around.

Wichita recorded 0.51 of an inch for the 24-hour period ended at 7 p.m. Friday. Great Bend in central Kansas logged little more than a tenth of an inch, while Coffeyville received nearly 2 inches of rain.

More rain is expected in southeast Kansas before the front exits the state.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 3.0

Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 3.0 2:26

Terez Paylor on the Chiefs' options at No. 27 in his NFL mock draft 3.0
Earth Day event draws thousands to the zoo 0:56

Earth Day event draws thousands to the zoo
Joyland entrance sign moved from storage for preservation 1:21

Joyland entrance sign moved from storage for preservation

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos