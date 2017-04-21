Wide range of rainfall totals from late-week storms

The National Weather Service in Wichita has gathered recent rainfall totals for the region, and they reflect how the southeastern corner of the state got the heartiest dousing this time around.
Wichita recorded 0.51 of an inch for the 24-hour period ended at 7 p.m. Friday. Great Bend in central Kansas logged little more than a tenth of an inch, while Coffeyville received nearly 2 inches of rain.
More rain is expected in southeast Kansas before the front exits the state.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
Comments