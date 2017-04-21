Wichita weather: Rain ending, skies clearing

After a couple of chilly, dreary days, Wichita’s weekend is shaping up to be much more inviting.
The rains that dropped 0.59 of an inch on the city Friday should be gone by Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Skies should begin to clear by afternoon, with highs in the mid-50s. North winds will be in the teens, with gusts reaching 25 miles an hour at times.
Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s, forecasters say, but Sunday should blossom into a pleasant day. Highs should soar into the upper 60s under sunny skies, with light and variable winds.
Monday will be sunny and warm as well, with highs in the low 70s. Winds out of the south will be breezy, with steady readings in the 20s and gusts nearing 30 miles an hour.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
