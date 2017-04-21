Light rain for Wichita’s Friday night

It looks like Wichita will escape the worst of today’s rainfall event, forecasters say.
A brief downpour Friday morning brought less than half an inch of rain to the city. Light rain returned shortly before the evening commute, and intermittent showers are expected to continue through the evening.
Wichita could see another half-inch or more from the later showers, National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Caruso said, but a flood watch for Sedgwick, Sumner and Butler counties has been canceled.
“It’ll be nothing super-heavy,” Caruso said of the rain. “It should be pulling out east of the area around tomorrow morning.”
The heavier rains initially forecast for Wichita have shifted to the southeastern corner of Kansas, along with parts of Oklahoma and Missouri, he said.
Though the rain will end Saturday morning, the clouds and cool temperatures will persist the rest of the day. Sunday will be much more pleasant, however, with sunny skies and highs from 65 to 70.
“Sunday looks like the stellar day of this weekend,” Caruso said. “We’re going to be able to salvage part of the weekend.”
