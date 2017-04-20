Finger on the Weather

April 20, 2017 9:33 PM

Storm brought plenty of thunder, lightning but not a lot of rain

By Stan Finger

Those loud thunderstorms that blew through Wichita late Wednesday night and early Thursday didn’t deliver a deluge along the way, weather officials say.

That’s likely good news, considering the rainfall forecast for Friday.

Just 0.37 of an inch was recorded at the National Weather Service office next to Eisenhower National Airport. Higher amounts were reported in central and southeast Kansas, with more than 2 inches reported in Pratt County.

For April, Wichita has logged 4.17 inches of rain. That’s 2.69 inches above normal, with still more expected Friday and Saturday.

