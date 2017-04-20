Wichita weather: Heavy downpours possible on rainy day

Widespread rain – some of it heavy at times – is projected for much of central and southeast Kansas on Friday, including the Wichita metropolitan area.
A flood watch is in effect until Saturday morning for 13 counties in southern and southeast Kansas, including Butler, Cowley, Sedgwick and Sumner.
Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected for the southeast corner of the state, stretching as far northwest as Wichita and Eureka, according to the National Weather Service.
Highs in Wichita will reach the mid-50s on Friday and the upper 50s on Saturday, forecasters say. Winds out of the east-northeast on Friday will be steady in the teens and gust to more than 25 mph at times.
On Saturday, those winds will be out of the north and ease into the teens. Any rain that continues into Saturday should end by noon in the Wichita area, forecasters say.
Skies will clear on Sunday, when highs rebound to the upper 60s.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
