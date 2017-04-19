Finger on the Weather

April 19, 2017 10:07 PM

Wichita weather: Cloudy and cool after overnight rain

By Stan Finger

After another round of overnight showers and thunderstorms, Wichita can expect a cloudy and cooler day on Thursday.

Highs will top out in the upper 60s, forecasters say, with north-northeast winds in the teens. There’s a slight chance for rain in the Wichita area, but those chances increase dramatically on Friday.

Wichita and southeast Kansas could see 2 to 4 inches of rain from Thursday night through Friday night, according to the National Weather Service. Rain could be heavy at times, triggering localized flooding.

A sweater and jacket may be needed on Friday, since forecasters say highs will be in the low 50s. Winds will be in the teens out of the east and northeast.

Saturday is shaping up to be another cool day, forecasters say, with highs in the upper 50s and a chance for showers in the morning.

Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger

