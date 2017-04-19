Storm chasers hoping to catch severe weather in Kansas

Storm chasers were converging on the Wichita area and points north Wednesday in expectation of severe weather erupting in the Sunflower State.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center has posted an enhanced threat of severe weather in much of Iowa and a small slice of eastern Nebraska for Wednesday.
A slight risk stretches as far south into Kansas as Wichita, though the National Weather Service said any storms that move through the metropolitan area will be around midnight or early Thursday, and tornadoes are not a threat.
Storm chasers in Kansas hope to be in position to document any storms that fire up along the southern end of the front moving through the nation’s midsection.
