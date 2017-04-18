Wichita weather: A muggy day, a stormy night

A hot, muggy day and a stormy night are forecast for the Wichita area on Wednesday.
Highs should push into the 80s, forecasters say, with a few clouds and breezy south winds. Steady winds will be in the upper teens and 20s, with gusts reaching the mid-30s.
Storms that will pound central Kansas during the day are expected to roll through the Wichita area early Thursday. The stronger storms could trigger some flash flooding, forecasters say.
Winds will shift to the north after the front moves through, dropping Thursday’s highs into the upper 60s. There will be a slight chance of showers Thursday morning, forecasters say.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms is likely Thursday night and Friday.
Stan Finger: 316-268-6437, @StanFinger
